Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $289,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,354 shares of company stock valued at $7,880,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock opened at $157.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $206.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 154.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

