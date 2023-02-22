Veritable L.P. Trims Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $144.19 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.52 and a fifty-two week high of $231.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

