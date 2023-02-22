Veritable L.P. Cuts Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $184.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

