Veritable L.P. Has $441,000 Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Veritable L.P. reduced its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 805.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

