Veritable L.P. Purchases 5,107 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 194.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,198 shares of company stock worth $375,601 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

