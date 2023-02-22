Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $12,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $146.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

