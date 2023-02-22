Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 144.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $3,553,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.62. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

