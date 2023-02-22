iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 107.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 170,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.02. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $60.52.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.712 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

