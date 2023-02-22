Aviva PLC Has $13.37 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of American Water Works worth $13,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 45.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Shares of AWK opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.17 and its 200 day moving average is $148.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

