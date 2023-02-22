Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $30,000 in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INDI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $52,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $127,155.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,747,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 19,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $166,394.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $127,155.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,747,440.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,841,706. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

See Also

