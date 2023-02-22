Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $30,000 in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 291.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at indie Semiconductor

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $127,155.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,747,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $127,155.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,747,440.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,342 shares of company stock worth $1,841,706 in the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

