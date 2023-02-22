Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $30,000 in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 8.0 %

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 152,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $226,620.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,453,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,005,579.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 258,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $447,634.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,947,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,858,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 152,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $226,620.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,453,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,005,579.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,577,748 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,309 over the last ninety days. 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

