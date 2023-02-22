Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after buying an additional 57,512 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of HY stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.76%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

