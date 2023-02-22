Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $499,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

