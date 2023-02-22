Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EW opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.83.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $1,518,251.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,020,195.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,051,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,471 shares of company stock valued at $7,822,864. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

