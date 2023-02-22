Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 370 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 8.8 %

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Beam Therapeutics

BEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $2,130,382.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,843.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $2,130,382.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,843.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,087. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.