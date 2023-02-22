MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 904 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in VeriSign by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in VeriSign by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in VeriSign by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN opened at $203.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $228.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.66.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $256,417.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $418,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,896,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,680 shares of company stock worth $14,677,285. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

