Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 1,217 Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 36.4% during the third quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 140,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 682.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 65,917 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Squarespace by 1,890.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $124,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Squarespace Trading Up 0.3 %

Squarespace stock opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $30.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQSP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 7,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $177,316.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,216 shares in the company, valued at $964,189.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.