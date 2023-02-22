Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,084 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 166.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Financial Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.75.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $132.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.93%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

