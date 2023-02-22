Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,926 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Boston Scientific worth $28,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 18,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $809,176.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,629.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $5,243,367. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

