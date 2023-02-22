BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,385.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Nowlan sold 44,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,208,141.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,385.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,123 shares of company stock worth $3,624,210 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BorgWarner Trading Down 2.2 %

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

