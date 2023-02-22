MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of UGI worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 35.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 23.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 7.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,826 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of UGI opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $44.54. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.64%.

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

