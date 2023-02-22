Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,432 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,658,530 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $628,020,000 after buying an additional 3,092,172 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $246,921,000 after buying an additional 221,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $29,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,090,816.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,470 shares of company stock worth $148,516 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFGC stock opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

