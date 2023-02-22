ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Position Raised by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ONE Gas worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 20,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

ONE Gas Stock Down 2.3 %

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas stock opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

