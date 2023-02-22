Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 155.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $65,000.

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Haemonetics Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NYSE:HAE opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

