MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 118.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after buying an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,866,000 after buying an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after buying an additional 124,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,045.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,616,000 after buying an additional 807,348 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $45,624.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,164.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $138.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Further Reading

