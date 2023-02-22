88,393 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 88,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $41,554,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $7,185,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $3,962,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $3,490,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $2,522,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ball Trading Down 0.9 %

BALL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

BALL stock opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.76. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $94.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

