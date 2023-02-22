Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Chemed worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,385,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHE stock opened at $511.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $528.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $504.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

