UBS Oconnor LLC Trims Position in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its position in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,737 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in HCM Acquisition were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of HCM Acquisition by 272.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 93,975 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,514,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,985,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,012,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HCM Acquisition during the second quarter worth $185,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCM Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCMA opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. HCM Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

HCM Acquisition Profile

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

