EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its position in shares of EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,036 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.68% of EG Acquisition worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EG Acquisition by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 667,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in EG Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,069,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in EG Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,921,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in EG Acquisition by 33.8% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 941,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 237,812 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in EG Acquisition by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,102,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after buying an additional 113,376 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EG Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EGGF opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. EG Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

About EG Acquisition

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

