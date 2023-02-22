UBS Oconnor LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,737 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.21% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 201,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARYE opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

