GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,403 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in GSR II Meteora Acquisition were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $17,237,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition by 315.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,263,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 959,000 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,925,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,487,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,341,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSR II Meteora Acquisition alerts:

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GSRM opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

About GSR II Meteora Acquisition

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.