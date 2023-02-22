UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 131,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,407,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 942,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,929,000 after buying an additional 441,432 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,289,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,657,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $158.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $411.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

