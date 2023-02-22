UBS Oconnor LLC Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 664.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $241,841,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 76.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $93,811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,683 shares of company stock valued at $112,867,578. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $261.22 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

