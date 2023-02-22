Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:HQL opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

