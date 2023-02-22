Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tekla Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Price Performance
NYSE:HQL opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services. The company was founded on February 20, 1992 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
