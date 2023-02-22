72,375 Shares in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Purchased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.13% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after buying an additional 243,202 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,669.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 155,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 128,529 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Chien sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $32,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,358.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $38,668.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,167.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Chien sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $32,970.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,358.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,274 shares of company stock worth $172,045 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

