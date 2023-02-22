EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Acquired by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in EQT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of EQT to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

NYSE EQT opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.20. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

