UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 8,938 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAPT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

RAPT opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $473,602 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

