Diodes (DIOD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD):

2/15/2023 – Diodes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/9/2023 – Diodes had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Diodes had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $95.00.

2/7/2023 – Diodes had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Diodes had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Diodes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2023 – Diodes had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $101.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Diodes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2023 – Diodes had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $97.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Diodes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

DIOD stock opened at $88.77 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.68 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Evan Yu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Evan Yu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $955,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $95,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,835.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,969 shares of company stock worth $7,104,250 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in Diodes by 1.8% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 168,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Diodes by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after purchasing an additional 111,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 138.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

