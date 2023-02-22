Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Etsy by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,361,000 after buying an additional 1,002,642 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,052,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 156.5% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,683,000 after purchasing an additional 839,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

Etsy stock opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $163.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.94, for a total value of $2,438,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,548,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.30.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.