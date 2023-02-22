Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Diodes (DIOD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD):

2/15/2023 – Diodes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/9/2023 – Diodes had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Diodes had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $95.00.

2/7/2023 – Diodes had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Diodes had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Diodes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/7/2023 – Diodes had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $101.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Diodes was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2023 – Diodes had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $97.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Diodes was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $88.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $731,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,162,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $731,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,162,803.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $35,613.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,969 shares of company stock worth $7,104,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

