Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after acquiring an additional 607,932 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,049,000 after purchasing an additional 449,150 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,178,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290,269 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $2,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MYGN shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 6.4 %

Insider Activity

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,382. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

