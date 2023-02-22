WESCO International (WCC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/15/2023 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $189.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – WESCO International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/24/2023 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $161.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $162.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $172.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.64.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCC. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in WESCO International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

