WESCO International (WCC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/15/2023 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $189.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – WESCO International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/24/2023 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $161.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
WESCO International Price Performance
Shares of WCC stock opened at $162.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $172.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.64.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WESCO International (WCC)
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
- Could Arbe Robotics 4D Radar Lead to Fully Autonomous Driving?
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.