Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $27,000 Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after buying an additional 4,050,096 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,431,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 816,506 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUR opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

