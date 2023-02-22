Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Entegris (ENTG)

Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/15/2023 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $93.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Entegris had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $86.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $95.00.

1/12/2023 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $112.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Entegris is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Entegris by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

