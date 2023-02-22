Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Entegris (ENTG)

Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/15/2023 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $93.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – Entegris had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $86.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2023 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $95.00.
- 1/12/2023 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2023 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $112.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2023 – Entegris is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.
Entegris Price Performance
Entegris stock opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $141.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.62.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Entegris Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Entegris by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
