Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 105.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 74,666 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $2,948,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 351.7% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 136,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 106,331 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of HWM opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HWM shares. Argus boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.