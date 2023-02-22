MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,592 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

NYSE:OHI opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

See Also

