Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

