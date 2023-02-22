Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 16th

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Rush Enterprises has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.