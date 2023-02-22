HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.

HNI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. HNI has a payout ratio of 69.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HNI opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. HNI has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $44.10.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,270.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,270.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $141,790.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $253,466. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of HNI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of HNI by 3.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

